MasterCraft and RealTruck Partner on New Project

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, and RealTruck, American truck accessory brand, announced a new collaboration featuring a reimagined and customized Chevrolet Colorado paired with the restoration of MasterCraft’s iconic 1975 “Stars & Stripes” ski boat.

The pairing will serve as the centerpiece of a charitable fundraising effort benefiting Building Homes for Heroes, a national nonprofit that builds and modifies homes for veterans and first responders. Additional details on how fans can participate and have a chance to take home the truck and boat will be announced at a later date, according to a news release.

Restoring MasterCraft’s Beloved Stars & Stripes

At the heart of the collaboration is the restoration of the iconic MasterCraft Stars & Stripes ski boat. Featuring a patriotic red, white and blue design, the legendary tournament ski boat helped define the standard for waterski performance during its era and remains one of the most sought-after MasterCraft classics among collectors and enthusiasts today, according to the news release.

“Few boats are as closely tied to MasterCraft’s heritage as the beloved Stars & Stripes models,” said Krista Schipner, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., in the release. “As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, we’re proud to restore this iconic boat and pair it with a custom Chevrolet Colorado. Together with RealTruck, we’ve created a tribute to American craftsmanship that honors our shared values, inspires adventure, and gives back to those who have served our country.”

A Customized Chevrolet Colorado

Inspired by the classic two-tone paint jobs of a 1985 square-body Chevy truck and building on the 1975 MasterCraft Stars & Stripes boat theme, Chevrolet Colorado’s color is a fusion of both land and water, according to news release details. From its Ohio-made RealTruck’s A.R.E. Z2 Cap, to the America 250 flag placed on the roof, every detail was chosen to celebrate American innovation and patriotism. The truck also features the RealTruck A.R.E. Rod Pods (pole holders), A.R.E. Ascend Roof Basket, Elevate Rack and Go Rhino Xplor Lighting, and a DECKED Storage System.

“RealTruck and MasterCraft offer a natural collaboration, fusing two brands known for elevating outdoor adventures and enhancing life’s greatest moments,” said RealTruck Vice President of Marketing Lee Riser in the news release. “Bringing this truck to life is a testament to our ongoing commitment to American innovation and aftermarket truck customization.”

Warren Zeiders Joins the Collab

Adding to the excitement, country music star Warren Zeiders has joined the initiative as an official partner. A collector of classic vehicles, a truck enthusiast and an avid boater and outdoorsman, Zeiders brings an authentic connection to the collaboration. His support for military and first responders organizations further strengthens the project’s philanthropic efforts, according to the news release.

As part of the partnership, Zeiders will leverage his expansive social media following to help raise awareness for the initiative and engage fans around the opportunity to own the America-themed truck-and-boat pairing. In addition to taking home the custom build, the eventual winner will also receive VIP concert tickets, an exclusive meet-and-greet experience with Zeiders and a personally signed guitar, according to the news release.

“This project brings together several things I’m passionate about. I’m an avid boater and a longtime fan of classic trucks and cars, so getting involved was an easy decision,” said Zeiders in the news release. “As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, it’s an honor to support an initiative that supports our military and first responders while celebrating the craftsmanship and ingenuity that have long been part of the American story. Giving back is one of the most meaningful ways we can show up for one another, and I’m proud to be part of something that will make a real difference.”

The truck-and-boat pairing will go on a roadshow and be unveiled at numerous high profile events including the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament from July 8-12 in Lake Tahoe, displayed at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas in September, SEMA 2026 in November and Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale in January 2027.

