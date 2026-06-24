TowBoatUS Opens Falmouth Port in Massachusetts

Boating has always played a significant role in Capt. Noah Santos’ life. He grew up at his father’s family-owned boatyard business, Flyer’s Boat Shop Inc., gaining exposure to marine operations and working closely with commercial fisherman. Those formative experiences stayed with him, eventually leading Noah to carry on this business as a third-generation owner and later launching his first TowBoatUS port, inspired by the recreational vessel removals he witnessed growing up.

Noah is a four-time TowBoatUS port owner with the opening of TowBoatUS Falmouth. He also owns TowBoatUS Provincetown, Chatham, and Bass River. Among all the ports, Noah offers fuel delivery, soft ungroundings, jumpstarts, on-water towing assistance, environmental services, wreck removal and salvage. (Fun fact: He once provided on-water towing assistance to Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Rowland!)

“I’m happy to service boaters who call the Massachusetts waters their home,” said Noah Santos. “We are dedicated to assisting boaters throughout Cape Cod and the islands, ensuring fast, reliable, and professional assistance whenever they need it. With our experienced crew and well-equipped vessels, we look forward to helping make every boating experience more enjoyable, even when the unexpected happens.”

TowBoatUS Falmouth primarily assists boaters around Woods Hole, Nantucket sound, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket with a team of four Coast Guard-licensed captains and three red TowBoatUS vessels. His location is the region’s largest on-water towing service provider with the greatest number of response vessels in the area, handling as many as 900 response calls in a single season.

Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) offers on-water towing memberships for $215/year for saltwater. In addition to a BoatUS Towing Membership, members also receive more than 25 valuable BoatUS benefits including a subscription to award-winning BoatUS Magazine, free DSC-VHF radio registration and more.

To request on-water assistance, boaters can call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain, call TowBoatUS Falmouth directly at 508-742-7166 or hail on VHF radio Ch.16.