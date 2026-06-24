Inaugural Windy City Boat and Yacht Show A Success

The inaugural Windy City Boat & Yacht Show concluded its three-day event in downtown Chicago’s Burnham Harbor, delivering strong first-year attendance that exceeded expectations, generated strong marine sales activity and an overall engaged audience from attendees.

Visitors to the Great Lakes in-water boat show explored nearly 100 boats and more than 70 exhibitors, according to the organization, showcasing the best of the boating and waterfront lifestyle. Attendees also enjoyed a variety of experiences, including the Yacht Club Lounge, educational Classroom Seminars, In-Water Sail training and other activities.

“Thank you to all of the exhibitors, dealers, sponsors, partners and Informa team members who joined us in launching this historic first edition of what we believe will become a Chicago summer tradition for years to come,” said Larry Berryman, Show Director, in a news release. “You helped us bring to life our vision for a showcase of the top boating brands and products for the Great Lakes regions and a celebration of the boating lifestyle blending the lake, the city, and the community.”

“Given Chicago’s miles of lakeshore and many active harbors, Choose Chicago was thrilled to support the Windy City Boat & Yacht Show’s inaugural event in Burnham Harbor,” added Kristen Reynolds, President & CEO of Choose Chicago. “The new annual event underscores our city’s great lake attractions and amenities and generates business for the entire hospitality industry, including the hotels, restaurants, and taxis and rideshares.”

Special Features at Windy City Boat & Yacht Show

Boat dealers, exhibitors and manufacturers showcased an array of watercraft alongside a comprehensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories to enhance the boating lifestyle, according to the organization. There was something for boaters of every interest, from inflatable dinghies to 70-foot powerboats from top brands.

Highlights included European favorites from Spring Brooke Marine such as Cranchi, Prestige and Jeanneau; premium Cobalt models from Gordy’s Marine; and leading brands from Skipper Bud’s including Tiara, Cruisers, and Azimu.

“The excitement of the in-water show in Chicago has been incredible, with a strong response from highly qualified attendees and serious boating buyers throughout the Great Lakes region,” said Spring Brook Marine in the release. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase both new model debuts and brokerage inventory all in one place, directly in front of an engaged boating audience.

“What an incredible weekend at the Windy City Boat Show! We were thrilled to be part of such a well-attended event, with a fantastic turnout and nonstop activity throughout the weekend,” added Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales. “Beyond the strong business results, it was a great opportunity to connect with customers, industry partners, and boating enthusiasts from across the region.”

Delivering Strong Leads

Exhibitors and dealers received reported buyer interest throughout the show, according to the organization.

“As exhibitors at three major boat shows each year, the inaugural Windy City Boat & Yacht Show exceeded our expectations. Chicago is a strong boating market with tremendous opportunity to connect with passionate buyers and enthusiasts,” said Sail Guage LLC in the release. “The attendee demographics were an excellent fit, and we had positive conversations and feedback throughout the show.”

Sail America partnered with SailTime to offer Start Sailing Now, on-the-water sailing classes covering essential boating skills from start to finish and led by a certified captain, according to the organization. The hands-on program connected new and returning boaters with accessible training opportunities while adding to the show’s lineup of educational experiences.

“The Windy City Boat & Yacht Show delivered strong, quality leads and a return that will exceed our investment. We signed up new members, and the training program students were fantastic. We were very pleased with the operations and overall show organization. We’re planning a bigger footprint next year and look forward to returning,” said SailTime Chicago in the release.

The Windy City Boat & Yacht Show delivered a vibrant waterfront experience featuring live music, food and interactive programming while bringing together boating enthusiasts, yacht club members and newcomers alike. With positive feedback from exhibitors and attendees, Informa is already planning for 2027 and building on the momentum of a successful inaugural year, according to the organization.