MIASF Hosts 2026 Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) welcomed nearly 200 members, industry leaders, elected officials and community partners to its 2026 Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The event marked two significant milestones: MIASF’s 65th anniversary as South Florida’s marine trade association and America’s 250th anniversary.

Attendees heard from keynote speaker Patrick Lahey, Co-founder and CEO of Triton Submarines, who shared insights from his career, the evolution of Triton’s groundbreaking projects and the innovation driving some of the world’s most ambitious underwater exploration missions, according to the organization.

The luncheon also honored individuals and organizations whose contributions continue to strengthen the marine industry. Awards presented included the Golden Anchor Award, MIASF’s highest individual honor recognizing a lifetime of leadership and impact; the Awards of Excellence, recognizing outstanding professional achievement and industry leadership; and the Marine Industry Champion Award, recognizing commitment to workforce development and the future of the marine workforce.

Award Recipients

Golden Anchor Award

James Brewer

Awards of Excellence

John Nigro, Informa Markets

Megan Lagasse Washington, Pier Sixty-Six Marina

Wards Way Podcast, Wards Marine Electric

Marine Industry Champion Award

Bradford Marine Paint Department

Building a Future for MIASF

The event welcomed several public officials and community leaders, including Representative Kelly Skidmore, USCG Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson, Mayor Josh Levy, Mayor Joyce Davis, Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen, Commissioner Steve Glassman, Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman, City Manager Rickelle Williams, Chief William Schultz and Sergeant Travis O’Neal.

During the annual meeting, MIASF introduced its 2026-2027 Board of Directors, according to the organization, including newly elected board members Michelle Terorotua of Compass Logistics & Marine and Joel Shine of Derecktor Shipyards.

“As we celebrate 65 years, we are reminded that the story of South Florida’s marine industry is a story about people,” said Phil Purcell, President and CEO of MIASF, in a news release. “It has been built by generations of people whose work and commitment have made South Florida the Yachting Capital of the World and a global center for yacht repair, refit, and service. The individuals and organizations recognized today reflect the dedication that continues to strengthen our industry and shape its future.”