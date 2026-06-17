When Great Brands Forget How To Matter

By Mark Overbye

When I was a kid, we had a Glastron V212. We put thousands of hours on that boat. No fewer than 25 people learned to ski behind it. We cruised. We barefooted. We tubed. We explored. We laughed.

For nearly twenty years it burned unforgettable memories into our family’s story. Given Glastron’s popularity over several decades, it’s a safe bet that hundreds of thousands of families carry around similar memories. That’s why today’s news hit me.

Group Beneteau announced the closure of its Cadillac, Michigan facility, home to Four Winns, Glastron and Scarab. According to reports, those brands generated roughly $30 million in operating losses over the past two years and account for less than 5% of the company’s sales. For many corporate executives, that’s just a business decision. For boaters, it’s something else. It’s the fading of brands that once mattered.

How Does This Happen?

How does a company go from producing boats people dreamed about to producing boats people barely think about? The answer isn’t complicated.

Failure to evolve.

Every biology student learns the same lesson: evolve or die. The marine industry is no different. Glastron, Four Winns and Scarab weren’t always struggling brands. They were innovators. Trendsetters. Conversation starters. At different points in their history, they defined categories and influenced generations of boaters.

Then the momentum stopped.

The products stopped surprising people.

The innovation slowed.

The emotional connection weakened.

And eventually, buyers moved on.

The Opportunity They Missed

What makes this particularly frustrating is that the hard part was already done.

The legacy existed.

The memories existed.

The emotional equity existed.

People like me who grew up with Glastrons would gladly look at another one later in life if it captured the spirit of what made those boats special while delivering everything modern buyers expect.

Imagine a dealer saying:

“I know you loved your old orange-and-white Glastron. Come look at this new one. It captures everything you loved about that boat, but it’s faster, smarter, more comfortable, and more capable than anything you remember.”

That’s not a sales conversation. That’s a reunion. And reunions are easy to sell. You cannot put a price on nostalgia combined with innovation. Unfortunately, too many brands try to live on nostalgia alone.

That never works.

When Passion Gets Replaced

Somewhere along the way, many brands stop looking at boating through the eyes of boaters.

The conversation shifts.

Less time on the water.

More time in conference rooms.

Less discussion about experiences.

More discussion about spreadsheets.

Quarterly reports replace customer obsession.

Product development becomes risk management.

Innovation becomes maintenance.

The result is predictable.

Customers become disappointed.

Then indifferent.

Then gone.

Think about all the great marine brands that once dominated conversations but gradually disappeared from them. Most didn’t die because boating disappeared. They died because relevance disappeared.

Boats Are More Than Boats

Boats aren’t simply fiberglass, aluminum, engines and upholstery.

They’re memory machines.

They’re where families reconnect.

They’re where traditions begin.

They’re where stories come from.

The brands that understand this continue to matter.

The brands that forget it eventually become commodities.

And commodities are easy to replace.

The Lesson For Dealers

One of my favorite veteran sales reps says he constantly hears struggling dealers describe their situation the same way:

“We’re stuck eating the same gruel every day.”

His response is always simple: If customers aren’t ordering what’s on the menu, change the menu. The same principle applies to dealerships.

The market evolves.

Customers evolve.

Technology evolves.

Buying habits evolve.

Dealers who refuse to evolve eventually find themselves facing the same fate as the brands they once sold. Fear of change has many dealers clutching outdated thinking like Titanic survivors hanging onto life rings in icy water.

The outcome is rarely favorable. Without leadership willing to embrace new realities, rough water becomes inevitable.

The Canary Is Singing

The marine industry doesn’t need more evidence. The signals are everywhere.

Brands disappearing.

Factories closing.

Margins tightening.

Consumer expectations changing.

Technology accelerating.

The canary in the coal mine is singing his heart out. The song isn’t about boats. It’s about change.

The lesson is simple: The future doesn’t wait. The brands, dealerships and leaders willing to evolve will write the next chapter.

Everyone else risks becoming a footnote in someone else’s memory.

The Real Question

The closure of a factory is news. The closure of a mindset is a choice.

So here’s the real question: Where are you going to be a year from now? Exactly where you are today, just a year older? Because if that’s the plan, your customers won’t be standing still.

They’ll be spending more.

Expecting more.

Researching more.

Demanding more.

The market will continue moving whether you’re moving with it or not. The dealers who win won’t simply wait for customers to walk through the door.

They’ll evolve.

They’ll meet customers more than halfway.

They’ll create experiences, processes, products and stories that earn attention and earn dollars.

They’ll make it easy for customers to say yes.

Growth rarely comes from comfort. Innovation rarely comes from certainty. And progress rarely comes from doing things the way they’ve always been done.

Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Change isn’t easy, but it’s often the difference between relevance and irrelevance.

The difference between momentum and stagnation.

The difference between growth and decline.

The canary is still singing.

The future is still available.

Get moving.