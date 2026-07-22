ZiiDMS Unveils Enhanced Next-Generation Dealer Management System

ZiiDMS, a Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC company, recently released its enhanced next-generation Dealer Management System (DMS) for the Powersports and Marine industries. The latest evolution delivers new technology, expanded business intelligence capabilities and improved operational tools designed to help single and multi-rooftop dealerships increase profitability and streamline operations.

The updated ZiiDMS platform delivers a comprehensive, fully integrated solution that connects sales, F&I, parts, service, inventory and accounting within a single system, according to the company, providing dealership teams with instant access to critical business information.

Built to support the evolving needs of large and multi-rooftop dealership groups, the latest version of ZiiDMS introduces Enterprise Management capabilities that connect operations across multiple locations while preserving dealership-level autonomy, according to the company. Dealer groups can standardize customers, suppliers, pricing strategies, seasonal ordering, service processes, F&I products, accounting structures, tax settings and operational workflows from a centralized platform.

With enterprise-wide visibility into inventory, major units, financial performance and customer activity, dealerships can reduce duplicate setup, improve consistency, streamline decision-making and drive greater operational efficiency across every rooftop, according to the company.

“Our goal has always been to provide dealers with the technology they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” said Jeff Littlejohn, President and CEO at Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC, in a news release. “This latest release of ZiiDMS further strengthens our commitment to innovation by delivering enhanced business intelligence, improved reporting, and operational efficiencies that help dealers focus on what matters most—serving customers and growing their business.”

Key Enhancements Include: