Winners Crowned at the 102nd Bayview Mackinac Race

Krystina SkiboJuly 24, 2026
bayview mackinac race
Natalie J’s winning team celebrating their victory. Image credit: Element Photography.

After three days of challenging sailing on Lake Huron, the 102nd Bayview Mackinac Race concluded Tuesday morning as the final boat crossed the finish line off Mackinac Island at 7:36 a.m., officially closing another memorable chapter in this freshwater yacht race.

Natalie J, led by Dr. Philip D. O’Niel III, DDS of Bloomfield Hills, MI, reached Mackinac Island as the first boat to finish on Sunday at 10:13 p.m.  Natalie J’s arrival marked the beginning of nearly 34 hours of continuous finishes as 107 boats completed either the Cove Island or Shore Course following Saturday’s start on southern Lake Huron in Port Huron. Natalie J won the coveted J.L. Hudson Trophy for their efforts.

With 87 boats retiring from the race due to extreme wind and wave conditions, all the crews demonstrated exceptional skills, determination and sportsmanship while navigating one of the Great Lakes’ most revered sailing competitions.  

Bayview Mackinac Race’s Long Standing Tradition

Hosted by Bayview Yacht Club since 1925, the Bayview Mackinac Race remains one of the oldest freshwater sailing races in the world, drawing more than 1,600 sailors each year to compete on the Great Lakes.

“The Bayview Mackinac Race is about much more than who crosses the finish line first,” said Micaela Reardon, 2026 race chair. “The challenging weather underscored what makes this race so special. Success isn’t just about finishing. It’s about good seamanship, sound judgment and knowing when safety must come first. Congratulations to all of our competitors.”

The winners of the 102nd Bayview Mackinac Race are:

Cove Island Course (259 nautical mile course)

ClassWinner
Class ANatalie J
Class BCatapault
Class CEagle One
Class DNotso EZ Money
Class EHot Ticket
Class FJanine
Class GPatriot
Class OOUnleaded II

Shore Course (204 nautical mile course)

ClassWinner
Class H (Doublehanded)Riptide
Class IShape
Class JShamrock
Class KCourage
Class L (Cruiser Racer)My Way
Class M (Cruiser Racer)Tray’ler
Class N (Cruising)Challenger

Krystina SkiboJuly 24, 2026

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