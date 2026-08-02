July 2026 – Top 10 Stories Revealed

July’s top story comes from the July 2026 issue of Boating Industry. Pre-owned boat sales have seen a steady increase over the past few years. According to the NMMA, two years ago, pre-owned boat sales totaled 858,798 units, valued at $10.2 billion and accounted for more than three-quarters of all boat sales transactions. In this article, we take a deep dive into the driving forces behind used boat sales.

Other top stories for the month include Overlook Marine Group’s expansion into Boston, Grady-White Boats’ transition to a Perpetual Purpose Trust, and RAD’s appointment of a new USA Sales Manager.

Here are the top 10, most-read articles of the month from Boating Industry.