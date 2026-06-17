Spanish-Language 90-Day Temporary Boating Certification Now Available in Florida 

Krystina SkiboJune 17, 2026
boating certification
Image credit: BoatUS Foundation.

BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water has just launched their 90-day temporary boating certification course for Florida boaters in Spanish. This course will make it easier for Spanish-speaking boaters to get on the water year-round in the boating capital of the U.S.  

Upon successful completion, the course provides a 90-day temporary certificate that can be accessed for a one-time fee of $8.99, according to the organization. The course has 25 questions related to Florida-specific waterways and will familiarize students with buoys, markers and directional signage they can expect to see while boating. Those who successfully earn a passing score will immediately be able to download a certificate of completion that can be printed or stored on a mobile device.  

Recognized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, this 90-day test differs from the state’s permanent boater education ID card, according to the organization, which is issued for life. To obtain a lifetime card, individuals can visit https://boatus.org/free-courses/free-boating-safety-course/florida/ to get started.  

Ideal for Florida residents who rent boats occasionally and visitors from out of state who are 18 years or older and speak Spanish, this 90-day temporary course offers a streamlined way to fulfill Florida’s required boating rental education standards.  

“Making boating education more accessible to Spanish-speaking communities in Florida is central to our mission,” said Lynne O’Hearn, Program Manager at BoatUS Foundation, in a news release. “This 90-day temporary boating certification course provides a convenient way to build essential skills and understand the rules of the water before boaters head out.”  

To take the course and obtain your 90-day Florida temporary boating safety education certification, visit https://boatus.org/advanced-courses/florida-90-day-temporary-exam-spanish/.

Krystina SkiboJune 17, 2026

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