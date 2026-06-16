MasterCraft Expands Dealer Network with Next Level Marine

Towboat brand MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. subsidiary, recently announced that Next Level Marine has joined the MasterCraft dealer network as the brand’s first authorized dealer serving Deep Creek Lake and the surrounding region. Located in Oakland, Maryland, Next Level Marine will offer MasterCraft’s full lineup of towboats, along with its own comprehensive marine services including dock and lift sales, installation, storage and waterfront solutions all under one roof.

Led by GM and President Joey Simson, Next Level Marine has decades of experience in boat sales, service and waterfront installation, according to the company. The team provides a variety of experiences – from purchasing and maintaining a boat to designing docks, installing lifts, sourcing parts and accessories, and managing seasonal services such as storage, winterization, and spring commissioning.

“Adding Next Level Marine to the MasterCraft family is an exciting step as we continue expanding our presence in key boating markets,” said Greg Miller, VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft, in a news release. “Deep Creek Lake is home to a passionate and growing boating community, and Next Level Marine’s commitment to service aligns perfectly with our mission to provide customers with an exceptional ownership experience both on and off the water.”

“Joining the MasterCraft dealer network is a significant milestone for our team, and we’re proud to represent a brand that shares our commitment to quality and customer experience,” added Joey Simson, GM/President, Next Level Marine. “We care deeply about the customer experience long after the sale, creating lasting relationships and helping make every boating experience more enjoyable, memorable, and rewarding.”

To celebrate the partnership, Next Level Marine will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce on June 20, according to the company. The event will showcase MasterCraft boats and mark the launch of the new Next Level Marine Crew program.