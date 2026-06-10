TowBoatUS Truman Lake, Missouri Opens

TowBoatUS recently opened TowBoatUS Truman Lake, expanding on-water towing and response services for Missouri’s recreational boaters.

Owned and operated by U.S. Coast Guard-licensed captain Travis Coleman, TowBoatUS Truman Lake is Coleman’s second TowBoatUS port, according to the organization, complementing existing operations at TowBoatUS Lake of the Ozarks. The location was designed around Truman Lake’s expansive layout, with a new response vessel operating across long stretches of water where marinas and service access points can be miles apart.

“Truman Lake is a beautiful place to boat, and we take pride in making sure help is available when boaters need it,” said Coleman in a news release. “With long stretches between marinas and a large area to cover, having dedicated on-water assistance can make a real difference when something unexpected happens. I’m proud to be serving the boating community here and continuing to build support for Show-Me-State residents and our neighbors.”

TowBoatUS Brings Safety to Truman Lake

Situated between Kansas City and St. Louis, Truman Lake features nearly 1,000 miles of shorelines. The lake draws visitors from across Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, according to the organization, and has continued to grow as a destination for boating, fishing, and outdoor recreation.

TowBoatUS Truman Lake operates a 26-foot Boston Whaler based at Truman State Park Marina and is strategically positioned to support boaters across the lake, according to the organization. Staffed by U.S. Coast Guard-licensed Captain Ken Dunlap who brings years of experience both on the Osage river and Truman Reservoir, the port provides towing, fuel delivery, battery jump-starts and assistance for boats that run soft aground.

Coleman brings decades of boating experience to the role, according to the organization, having grown up boating throughout Oklahoma and spending significant time on Grand Lake. In addition to owning several marine-industry businesses, he acquired TowBoatUS Lake of the Ozarks from a longtime operator who retired after 20 years running the port. Coleman and his team have also worked closely with Missouri law enforcement and Water Patrol officials in support of on-water response efforts.

Much like an auto club for recreational boat owners, Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) offers on-water towing memberships for $130/year for freshwater. In addition to a BoatUS Towing Membership, members also receive more than 25 BoatUS benefits including a subscription to award-winning BoatUS Magazine, free DSC-VHF radio registration, and more.

To request on-water assistance, boaters can call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain, call TowBoatUS Truman Lake directly at 573-216-4701, or hail on VHF radio Ch. 16.