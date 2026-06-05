MA Governor Proclaims June 6th to 14th, 2026 as Massachusetts KIDS Boating and Fishing Week

Massachusetts Governor Healey and her administration have proclaimed June 6th to June 14th as “Massachusetts KIDS Boating & Fishing Week.” This special event encourages and promotes youth boating and fishing events around the state.

According to the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA), KIDS Boating & Fishing events include: