MA Governor Proclaims June 6th to 14th, 2026 as Massachusetts KIDS Boating and Fishing Week
Massachusetts Governor Healey and her administration have proclaimed June 6th to June 14th as “Massachusetts KIDS Boating & Fishing Week.” This special event encourages and promotes youth boating and fishing events around the state.
According to the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA), KIDS Boating & Fishing events include:
- Merrohawke BOAT Camp Kick Off Week – June 15th to 19th – Newburyport waterfront
- Touch a Boat Family Fun Day – May 30th, 8AM to 12PM – Kingman Yacht Center – Cataumet
- New Bedford Launch Rides – June 6, 7, 13, & 14 – 10AM to 4PM – Pope’s Island Marina
- Fishing Derby – June 6th, 7AM to 2PM – UNCAS POND – Franklin Rod & Gun Club
- KIDS in Boating Day – June 6th, 11AM to 2PM – Charlestown Marina
- KIDS in Boating Day – June 7th, 11AM to 2PM – Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina
- Touch a Boat Day – June 13th, 10AM to 12:30PM – Nantucket Boat Basin
- Youth Fishing Derby – June 13th, 8AM to 10:00AM – Queen Sewall Pond – Buzzards Bay