New 14-Day Temporary Boating Certification Offered in Maine

BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water is now offering a way for boaters to receive a temporary boating education certification to enjoy Maine waterways, just in time for boating season.

Endorsed by the Maine Division of Outdoor Recreation, this new testing option allows boaters to have a 14-day certification valid from the date of test completion.

This option provides an opportunity for tourists or occasional renters to be able to boat while visiting the state of Maine and fulfills rental education requirements mandated by the state, according to the organization.

The self-paced test is available for a one-time fee of $8.99, typically takes 20-30 minutes to complete and is 25 questions in length. To pass, course-takers must receive a score of at least 80% but have unlimited tries to do so, according to the organization. Those who successfully complete the test will immediately be able to download a certificate of completion that can be printed or stored on a mobile device.

“The 14-day temporary boating certification is a great example of how Maine welcomes visitors and makes boating accessible. It allows people to spend less time navigating requirements and more time enjoying everything that makes boating in Maine so special,” said Lynne O’Hearn, Program Manager at BoatUS Foundation, in a news release.

To take the course and obtain your temporary boating safety education certification, visit here.