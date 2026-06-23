Key Tips for Strengthening Boating Safety Messaging

The Sea Tow Foundation, a national non-profit dedicated to reducing boating-related accidents and fatalities, just released the final report from a research initiative exploring how those in the marine industry can collaborate to better promote boating safety.

The study, Bridging the Boating Safety Gap Between the Non-Profit and For-Profit Boating Industry, was grant-funded by the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, according to the foundation, administered by the United States Coast Guard. The goal of the research was to understand the interest of boat manufacturers, dealers and accessory brands in promoting boating safety. The Sea Tow Foundation contracted Empire Insights & Strategy, a New York-based market research firm, to conduct in-depth interviews with senior executives from a cross-section of industry leaders.

Key takeaways from the report include:

Safety is a shared industry responsibility: Brands and non-profits must unite around a coordinated approach.

Brands and non-profits must unite around a coordinated approach. Confusion around boating safety laws: Inconsistent regulations limit clear messaging across markets, especially with laws differing from state to state..

Inconsistent regulations limit clear messaging across markets, especially with laws differing from state to state.. Desire for turnkey, branded materials: Businesses want plug-and-play content that aligns with their brand’s tone and voice.

Businesses want plug-and-play content that aligns with their brand’s tone and voice. Business case for safety: Companies are far more likely to engage in safety promotion when it can be tied to increased customer loyalty and reduced risk providing a return on investment.

“We found that the industry is willing to embrace safety, but needs the business case to back it up,” said Caryn Klein, CEO of Empire Insights & Strategy, in a news release. “Currently, there’s a lack of data. To bridge this gap, we must move beyond anecdotes and quantify the Return on Investment, proving to manufacturers that safety education isn’t just a compliance checklist, it is a driver of customer confidence, retention and long-term loyalty.”

Boating Safety Challenges

Each interview discussed the challenges brands face surrounding boating safety and its promotion to their customers, according to the foundation. Findings show that a common perception is that increased safety messaging could hinder sales, although research reveals significant opportunity behind it as a growth strategy. Common themes included the desire for turnkey content, industry-wide consistency in messaging and data showing the business impact of safety programs.

Some companies actively promote boating safety initiatives as part of their strategy, but recognize that many others may not have enough staff or time to dedicate to it. However, the foundation says that resources are available. Non-profit organizations have already developed multiple efforts and methodologies that could be used to promote boating safety and these materials are available to be adopted and utilized.

“The findings confirm what we’ve sensed for years, there’s a disconnect between who creates boating safety resources and who has the direct access to the consumer,” said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation, in the release. “This research provides a blueprint for how the marine industry can work together to close that gap.”

The report offers a collaborative framework for future engagement, including an industry task force model and examples of successful non-profit and for-profit partnerships.