TowBoatUS Charlevoix, MI Under New Ownership

After competing as a collegiate bass angler, Capt. Brendan Bingham developed a strong connection to Lake Charlevoix, a place he spent every summer growing up at while visiting his grandfather’s home. Today, he’s turning that lifelong connection into a business and has announced the opening of his first TowBoatUS port, TowBoatUS Charlevoix, to provide on-water assistance to boaters across the lake.

TowBoatUS Charlevoix will operate one red response vessel, a 28-foot Zodiac, crewed by a team of Coast Guard-licensed captains. The port offers on-water towing, fuel delivery, soft ungroundings and battery jumps. Separate from these services, the port also offers salvage and boat repair.

As a lifelong angler, Capt. Brendan also brings a deep understanding of the sport, by being the owner of a successful local fishing guide service for boaters. Lake Charlevoix is widely known as a premier fishing destination, attracting thousands of anglers each year.

“This lake has always been a big part of my life, and being able to build a career around it is incredibly rewarding,” said Brendan. “We’re ready to serve boaters and be there when they need us most.”

To request on-water assistance, boaters can call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain, call TowBoatUS Charlevoix directly at (231) 330-8872, or hail on VHF radio Ch. 16.