Beneteau Announces Plans to Shut Michigan Factory

Groupe Beneteau recently announced that it will halt production at its Cadillac, Mich., facility during the third quarter as it plans to divest the facility and its Four Winns, Scarab Jet and Glastron brands. The company said the moves are part of a “targeted adaptation of certain U.S. operations in a market affected by the Middle East conflict.”

“This decision is based on two observations,” Groupe Beneteau said in a statement. “First, the structural weakness of the bowriders and jetboats segments — in which the Four Winns and Scarab brands operate — which have been in decline for several years. Second, the deterioration of the geopolitical situation since the beginning of the Middle East conflict in March 2026, which has further accelerated this decline in already fragile segments.”

Despite continued significant investments, the activity level in 2026 at the American facility remains below the recovery trajectory. Over the last two fiscal years (2024 and 2025), the American brands recorded approximately €30 million in cumulative operating losses.

According to the statement, after-sales service and parts supplies will be maintained until the divestiture is finalized, ensuring service continuity for owners and distributors.

Continuing to Support Successful Beneteau Brands

Affecting three brands representing less than 5% of Group revenue in 2025, Beneteau says it will continue to concentrate resources on its seven strategic and performing brands — Beneteau, Jeanneau, Prestige, Excess, Lagoon, Wellcraft and Delphia — to support their development and better serve the Group’s distribution network in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

According to reporting by 9 & 10 News in Michigan, the plant will shut at the end of August. The Cadillac facility has 232 employees, who were informed of the decision Monday morning. The company said management will discuss severance pay, benefits and retirement with each employee.

“While this difficult decision is rational, we are aware of what it represents for each member of the Cadillac site team. The teams have demonstrated exemplary commitment. What we owe them today is clarity, respect and support worthy of what they have given the Group,” said Yannick Madiot, General Manager of the Dayboating Business Unit, in the statement.

Despite the news, the Groupe Beneteau will continue to deploy products, stating plans for launching 24 new models this year.

“These choices result from a market environment durably affected by a geopolitical context beyond our control. Our responsibility is to act with lucidity and transparency to preserve our Group’s capacity to invest, innovate and rebound, while supporting with respect and responsibility each of our employees. With 140 years of history, Groupe Beneteau has the fundamentals and culture to navigate this period without abandoning what has made its strength throughout its history: innovation, the expertise of our teams and our territorial roots,” said Bruno Thivoyon, Chairman of the Executive Board of Groupe Beneteau, in the statement.