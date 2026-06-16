GOST Welcomes Parrish Westbrook as Vice President

GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a manufacturer of marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, recently announced the return of marine industry veteran Parrish Westbrook to the team as Vice President.

A Florida native with a lifelong connection to the water, Westbrook brings with him over two decades of hands-on and executive experience in the marine electronics industry to his new role at GOST, according to the company. Having grown up in South Florida, he began his career at a young age working on high-performance race boats, laying the foundation for a career built on technical knowledge, real-world application and an overall deep understanding of the marine environment.

Over the past 20-plus years, Westbrook has developed extensive expertise across marine electronics, navigation systems, communication technologies, video surveillance and onboard network integration, according to the company. His career spans both technical and commercial disciplines, giving him a unique ability to bridge the gap between product innovation and market execution.

Bringing Years of Experience to GOST

Notably, Westbrook previously held a national sales and OEM accounts role with GOST, according to the company, where he consistently exceeded sales targets and helped expand the company’s distribution footprint.

Westbrook most recently served as Director of OEM and Dealer Sales at Avikus USA, according to the company, where he led North American sales initiatives, expanded dealer and OEM networks and played a key role in bringing advanced marine technology solutions to market. His leadership in go-to-market strategy, dealer development and brand positioning significantly increased market penetration and industry visibility.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Parrish back to GOST,” said Brian Kane, President and CEO of GOST, in a news release. “With a long-spanning career rooted in real-world marine experience and shaped by leadership across sales, operations and product strategy, we’re confident Parrish will continue to be a driving force in advancing marine technology and vessel security.”



Now stepping into the role of Vice President, Westbrook will aid in elevating both the institutional knowledge and executive leadership across the organization, according to the company. In his new role, he will be focused on strengthening dealer relationships, expanding market presence and driving continued innovation in marine security, monitoring and tracking solutions.



“I’m very excited to be back on the GOST team,” said Westbrook in the release. “The marine industry has been in my blood almost my entire life and I’m looking forward to bringing my passion for the water and experience to the GOST organization to expand our global reach and continue launching the most innovative marine security technologies.”