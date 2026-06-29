Dometic Film Reveals the Innovation Behind DG3 Technology

Today, Dometic premiered “The Voyage,” a new documentary-style film chronicling the development of its award-winning DG3 Gyrostabilizer. Featuring engineers, designers and innovators at Dometic Marine, the film provides a behind-the-scenes look at how Dometic challenged conventional gyro technology to deliver significantly faster spin-up times, 40% lower power consumption and broader accessibility for recreational boaters.

With their ability to counteract wave motion and reduce side-to-side boat roll by as much as 95%, gyrostabilizers have the power to make recreational boating more comfortable and enjoyable, according to the company, whether fishing, cruising or relaxing on the anchor.

With its new DG3, Dometic set out to overcome common obstacles to gyro ownership, delivering improved spin-up and spin-down times, greatly reduced energy consumption, electric actuators with active precession for faster response and better performance, and maintenance-free design, according to the company.

Groundbreaking Dometic Technology

Dometic’s DG3 technology won both an NMMA Innovation Award at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show and the Dame Design Award at METS Trade 2025 in Amsterdam, according to the company.

Filmed and produced in and around Dometic Marine’s design and manufacturing center in Vancouver, Canada, this new film shares how the Dometic Marine team overcame engineering and design challenges throughout DG3’s development. It also explains the “why” — how Dometic designers and engineers set out to make the benefits of gyro stabilizing technology accessible to more boats and boaters around the world, according to the company.

“We recognized early on that we needed outside-the-box thinking and bold adaptations of our core technologies to truly take gyro performance to a ‘Whole New Level,'” said Dometic Marine Segment President Eric Fetchko in a news release.

“For DG3 to be truly revolutionary in terms of spin-up time, power consumption, ride-smoothing performance, and durability, we had to achieve things that had never been done. This film takes the audience into our design room, factory floor and testing facilities as we create what will be the first of many gyro systems in the future,” added Fetchko.

The Voyage is available for viewing in both full-length and shortened versions on Dometic’s website.