5 Numbers Every Boat Retailer Should Track

By Alan Miklofsky

Retailers are drowning in data. Modern point-of-sale systems can generate hundreds of reports, dashboards and analytics. Yet many independent retailers still struggle to answer a simple question: “How is my business really performing?”

The answer is not found in 50 reports. It’s found in a handful of key measurements that provide an ongoing pulse of the business. Successful retailers develop the discipline to review these numbers every week, identify trends and take corrective action before small issues become major problems.

Number 1: Sales

The first number is Sales. While total sales are important, retailers should compare weekly sales against the same week last year whenever possible. Looking only at the current week’s sales can be misleading. Comparing performance against historical results provides a clearer picture of whether customer demand is growing, stable or declining.

Number 2: Gross Margin Percentage

The second number is Gross Margin Percentage. Sales growth alone does not guarantee profitability. A retailer can increase sales while simultaneously destroying margins through excessive markdowns and promotions. Gross margin percentage measures how effectively merchandise is being bought, priced and sold. A healthy margin often determines whether a retailer succeeds or struggles during challenging periods.

Number 3: Inventory Turnover

The third number is Inventory Turnover. Inventory is frequently the largest asset on a retailer’s balance sheet. Merchandise that sits too long ties up cash, occupies valuable selling space and often requires markdowns. Monitoring inventory turnover helps retailers determine whether they are investing in the right products and maintaining appropriate inventory levels.

Number 4: Average Transaction Value

The fourth number is Average Transaction Value. This metric measures how much the average customer spends during a visit. Increasing transaction value often produces faster results than attempting to attract entirely new customers. Better product knowledge, add-on selling and strategic merchandising can all improve this number without increasing advertising expenses.

Number 5: Customer Count

The fifth number is Customer Count. Many retailers focus exclusively on sales while overlooking traffic trends. Understanding whether sales changes are being driven by more customers or higher spending per customer provides valuable insight. If customer counts are falling, the retailer may need to address marketing, visibility or competitive positioning.

When reviewed together, these five numbers create a powerful management dashboard. Sales reveal demand. Gross margin reflects profitability. Inventory turnover measures merchandise productivity. Average transaction value highlights selling effectiveness. Customer count indicates traffic trends.

Perhaps most importantly, these measurements encourage action. Numbers themselves do not improve a business. Retailers improve businesses by making decisions based on what the numbers reveal. Weekly reviews allow management to spot opportunities, identify weaknesses and respond quickly.

In an industry filled with constant change, complexity and competition, simplicity can be a competitive advantage. Retailers who consistently monitor these five numbers will often make better decisions than those who become lost in endless reports. The goal is not to collect more data. The goal is to focus on the right data and use it to build a stronger, more profitable business.

Alan Miklofsky is a business consultant, former multi-store footwear retailer, and long-time advisor to independent retailers throughout the United States. He is the founder of shoes.com and the former owner of Alan’s Shoes in Tucson, Arizona. Alan specializes in retail operations, merchandising, financial analysis, marketing strategy, and helping independent retailers improve profitability and long-term performance.