Boating Industry’s 2026 Top Dealer Applications Now Open

Entries for Boating Industry‘s 2026 Top Dealer awards are now open!

The Top Dealers Awards –part of Boating Industry‘s Top 100 Awards— is the only independent ranking of boat dealers in North America.

The annual list recognizes dealerships that are unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more. The Boating Industry Top 100 has recognized the top dealers in North America every year since 2005.

To be considered as a Top Dealer, dealers must complete one of two applications. These applications and outside research guide the editorial team to select the Top Dealers every year, including the coveted Dealer of the Year and Best in Class Dealers.

Who Are Top Dealers?

Meeting and exceeding rising consumer expectations is no small feat in today’s competitive market. Yet, these challenges have become second nature for professional dealerships, seamlessly woven into their daily operations. They recognize that true success lies not just in selling boats, but in delivering the full promise of the boating lifestyle.

If your company:

Displays a consistent and clear understanding that the profitability of the organization is directly related to the extent of its focus on customer satisfaction;

Provides customers with an experience worth returning for and recommending to others;

Prepares for future success with sound planning, marketing and training initiatives;

Ensures an exceptional boating lifestyle…

Boating Industry invites you to apply to be recognized as one of the top dealers in North America.

Why you should apply:

Boating Industry will provide in-store merchandising opportunities for Top Dealers to add to their own marketing efforts. Boating Industry will recognize you as one of the industry’s elite dealers and make you visible to the marine universe through its print and online products and a PR campaign. Boating Industry will help you promote your status as one of the elite dealers in the marine industry to your local media outlets. Boating Industry will recognize you, one of the industry’s elite dealers, in front of the industry’s elite suppliers at an invitation-only gala celebration later this year.

For the Full Top Dealers Application, click here.

For the Simple Top Dealers Application, click here.