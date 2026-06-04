Registration Opens for IBEX 2026

Registration is now open for the 2026 International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), North America’s technical trade event for the recreational marine industry, returning to the Tampa Convention Center October 6–8, 2026.

As the industry prepares for the final October edition of IBEX before the show transitions to December dates in 2027, this year’s event will introduce new experiences, expanded educational programming and enhanced opportunities for marine professionals to discover practical innovations, strengthen business relationships and explore the technologies shaping the future of recreational boating.

New IBEX Features

IBEX 2026 arrives with strong momentum, featuring more than 730 exhibiting companies, including over 50 first-time exhibitors, and an anticipated attendance of over 8,000 marine industry professionals from around the world. Attendees include boatbuilders, manufacturers, naval architects, designers, distributors, dealers, repair yards, suppliers and service providers representing every segment of the recreational marine industry.

This year’s theme, “Embrace Innovation, Master Momentum,” reflects the industry’s shift from simply chasing what’s next to identifying what works now. From AI-powered systems and advanced propulsion technologies to manufacturing efficiencies, workforce development and evolving safety standards, IBEX is designed to help marine professionals cut through the noise and focus on real-world solutions that improve performance, operations and long-term growth.

“We were energized by the feedback we received from last year’s attendees and exhibitors, especially their excitement around how IBEX continues to evolve alongside the needs of the marine industry,” said Mary Velline, IBEX Show Director. “We took many of their ideas and suggestions to heart and worked to bring them to life in this year’s event.”

Refreshed Attendee Experiences

The 2026 Show will introduce a refreshed IBEX brand and attendee experience focused on innovation, connectivity and business growth. Several enhancements shaped directly by exhibitor and attendee feedback are being implemented this year, including all exhibit halls opening at 9 a.m. daily to create a more consistent and productive flow across the Show floor.

Highlights include:

Reimagined Main Stage with new location and expanded programming

Refreshed Industry Breakfast programming for one of IBEX’s most anticipated sold-out events

Marine Ideas Exchange (MIX), presented by IBEX & Soundings Trade Only Group

New sponsor-supported networking event and expanded industry mixers

Expanded education topics, hands-on learning opportunities, and CEU programming

IBEX’s internationally-recognized Education Conference will again deliver comprehensive technical training programs, developed in partnership with leading organizations including ABBRA, ABYC, IAMI, NMEA, NMMA and Professional BoatBuilder. The expanded conference program will feature Monday Pre-Conference Sessions, technical seminars, hands-on workshops, Main Stage presentations and Tech Talk sessions designed to provide practical and actionable, standards-driven insights for today’s marine professionals.

The IBEX Innovation Awards

The IBEX Innovation Awards will also return in 2026, showcasing outstanding marine product development to the recreational boating industry and beyond. Managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), the program is one of the marine industry’s most prestigious honors, recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.

Visitor and accredited press registration is now open. Exhibitors can also register booth staff and begin planning their participation for the 2026 event. Due to strong early demand and hotel bookings, attendees are encouraged to secure accommodations as soon as possible.

Limited exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities remain available for companies interested in participating in IBEX 2026. Click here to submit your online booth application or contact the Sales Team.