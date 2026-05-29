Free Boating Safety Course Expanded to 15 Additional States

The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water announced that its free state-approved boating safety course has been approved in 15 additional states, giving more recreational boaters access to essential education on safe and legal operation of boats. The course will cover important rules regarding navigation, safety equipment, emergency preparedness and environmental stewardship.

Boaters in Arizona, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia now have a free online course option that meets their state-specific boating education requirements.

“Expanding into 15 additional states means more boaters can access boater safety education at no cost,” said Lynne O’Hearn, BoatUS Foundation Program Manager, in a news release. “We believe cost should never be a barrier to learning how to boat safely, and these new state-approved courses help ensure more people have the education they need before they leave the dock.”

Designed for completion in two to four hours, the self-paced course offers five interactive lessons that immerse students in a virtual boating experience, according to the foundation, guiding them through different destinations while tracking progress. The curriculum is supported by video-based learning and concludes with a 60-question final exam with unlimited retake opportunities and can be completed at the student’s own pace. Upon successful completion, most states issue a printable certificate that can be used immediately, though requirements and validity may vary by state.

To take a state-approved free boating safety course in your state, visit https://boatus.org/free-courses/free-boating-safety-course/.