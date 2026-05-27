First Annual Windy City Boat & Yacht Show

Tickets for the inaugural Windy City Boat & Yacht Show are now on sale at WindyCityBYS.com. Produced by Informa, the event will launch on June 12–14 in the heart of downtown Chicago in Burnham Harbor. The unprecedented in-water boating experience for the Great Lakes region is presented in collaboration with the Chicago Park District, Chicago Harbors and Suntex Marinas.

“The Great Lakes region, known for its vibrant boating and waterfront lifestyle, has long awaited and expressed the need for an in-water boat show featuring the top boating brands and products,” said Larry Berryman, Show Director, in a news release. “We’re excited to bring this vision to life at the ideal Chicago location. This event is more than just a showcase of boats; it’s a celebration boating lifestyle, seamlessly blending the water, the city, and the community. As the summer kicks off in June, we welcome boaters and anyone with a passion for the water to join us.”

Windy City Boat & Yacht Show Special Features

The Show will feature hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, showcasing an array of powerboats and sailboats, new and brokerage, ranging from 20 to 75 feet, according to the organization. Alongside these boats will be a comprehensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories to enhance the boating lifestyle.

Attendees can explore and board top industry brands presented by leading boat dealers. Highlights include Spring Brook Marine bringing European favorites like Cranchi, Prestige, Sirena and Jeanneau, to Gordy’s Marine highlighting sleek Cobalt models, and Skipper Bud’s feature brands like Tiara, Cruisers and Azimut, according to the organization. Other dealers are confirming fast, including Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales, Gage Marine, Manitowoc Marina, and Center Point Yacht Service.

Sail America has partnered with SailTime to offer First Sail, an on-the-water sailing class, during the show. Perfect for those seeking a confidence boost or completely new to boating, these 90-minute sessions are led by a certified captain and cover essential boating skills from start to finish, according to the organization. Sessions will be in a small group of no more than six people. The classes will be available all three days of the show and include same-day admission. Pricing, additional details, and online registration is available on the event website.

The Cruisers Classroom, presented by the Annapolis School of Seamanship (ASOS), offers free, walk-up discussions and panels during the show, according to the organization. Covering topics like navigation, maintenance, cruising lifestyle and more, these sessions run all three days. Perfect for all skill levels, this educational experience is complimentary for attendees.

An Event for Every Type of Boater

Whether you’re a seasoned boater, weekend cruiser or simply looking to spend more time on the water, the Windy City Boat & Yacht Show has something for everyone. Enjoy Chicago’s world-class dining, iconic attractions and vibrant waterfront energy while kicking off the boating season. The show features live music, great food and a lively atmosphere, according to the organization, including the Yacht Club Lounge, inspired by Chicago’s prestigious yacht club tradition, where you can connect with yacht club members and fellow boating enthusiasts. On Sunday, June 14, the day will highlight “Anchored in Community,” celebrating the connections between the boating community and local charities.

For tickets and information, visit WindyCityBYS.com . General Admission tickets are $20 (valid for one-day, Friday through Sunday) and two-day general admission tickets are $35. For exhibitors looking to secure premium space and sponsorship opportunities, reach out through the space inquiry request form .

Show Dates & Hours:

Friday & Saturday, June 12-13: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 14: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.