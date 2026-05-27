Deadline Approaching to Speak on Abandoned Boats and Boating Debris

If you’ve worked on removing abandoned vessels, developing recycling solutions for fiberglass or shrinkwrap, or building programs to prevent boating-related debris, the BoatUS Foundation wants to hear from you. The deadline to apply as a speaker at the 2026 Turning the Tide Summit is June 1. Interested presenters can apply through the website.

The summit takes place Dec. 6-9, 2026 in New Orleans and will bring together government agencies, marine professionals, environmental experts and waste management leaders from across the country to share best practices, emerging technologies and innovative programs for the responsible removal and disposal of abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs) and boating-related debris.

The BoatUS Foundation is specifically seeking speakers with experience in:

ADV removals and vessel turn-in programs

Sustainable disposal and recycling solutions for ADVs and boating-related debris

Initiatives or programs focused on preventing ADVs and boating-related debris

The summit is open to attendees beyond just speakers. Environmental experts, boating and waste industry leaders, and policymakers are all encouraged to participate. Programming will include panel discussions, keynote addresses and resources focused on ADVs and sustainable disposal solutions for boating-related waste, including fiberglass and shrinkwrap.