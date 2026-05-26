Sailfish Boats Founder Has Died

Sailfish Boats is sad to share the news that its founder, Paul Hoppes. Jr., passed away on Tuesday, May 12th.

Without any marine experience, in 1986, with his entrepreneurial spirit and larger than life presence, Paul set out to build a fishing boat brand that stood for quality, value and fishability. Mission accomplished! Paul was actively involved in the day-to-day operations, building the company from the ground up, through to his retirement in 2020.

Paul’s passion, determination and hands-on approach has been instrumental in Sailfish’s 40-years carried out through numerous dealers, thousands of Sailfish owners and the hundreds of employees he touched and influenced throughout his time.

Paul is survived by his wife, Collene, daughters April and Crystal and son, Paul III and granddaughters Mirabella and Lola. Paul’s obituary can be found online.