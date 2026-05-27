Valhalla Yacht Sales Expands Into North Carolina

Valhalla Yacht Sales (VYS) continues its growth with a new location in Wrightsville Beach, representing Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks in North Carolina.

The operation will be based at the Bridge Tender Marina, according to the company. Sales professional Clark Sneed, a 26-year boat broker in the region, leads the Wrightsville Beach location. He brings more than two decades of experience in the region, having worked across North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. He joined Valhalla Yacht Sales earlier this year and is already working with customers.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here,” said Clark in a news release. “This is a strong boating and fishing market, and people have the chance to see these boats up close on a consistent basis. When you put the product in front of them, it speaks for itself.”

“We’re continuing to build on the strength of Valhalla Yacht Sales,” added Pat Healey, President and CEO of Viking, the parent company of VYS. “This is about growing in the right places and making sure we’re positioned to support our customers. This is a natural fit for us.”

New Location Features

The Wrightsville Beach location will represent Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks, according to the company, with plans to expand over time. Initial operations will include in-water slips and display space for Valhalla boats, giving customers a chance to experience the product locally. Additional inventory, staffing and service capabilities are expected to follow as the location develops.

“Valhalla Yacht Sales has built a strong foundation, and this is a logical next step,” said Lucas Harth, VYS Operations & Business Development Manager, in the release. “We know the market, we know the product and this puts us in a position to better connect the two. It brings us closer to the customer and allows us to stay focused on what we do best.”

Located at 1418 Airlie Road, Wilmington, N.C. 28403, Valhalla Yacht Sales will begin with sales and expand into a full-service location as the business grows.