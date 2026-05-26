MasterCraft Hosts Fourth Annual Surf to Save Lives Campaign

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., announced the return of its Surf to Save Lives initiative for its fourth consecutive year. The season-long campaign continues to rally the boating community and support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For 2026, MasterCraft is again pledging $75,000 to help fund St. Jude’s mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Since its launch in 2023, Surf to Save Lives has generated a powerful impact, according to the company, with MasterCraft contributing $225,000 in three years. From May 19 through September 30, participants can take part by logging time spent on the water through the MasterCraft Connect app. For every minute recorded behind a boat engaging in watersports activities such as wakesurfing, wakeboarding, waterskiing, or tubing, MasterCraft will donate $1 to St. Jude, up to $75,000.

New this year, Surf to Save Lives expands participation, according to the company, introducing a text-in option that broadens access for those who want to make a direct donation to support St. Jude – in addition to the 75,000 pledge. The campaign is open to participants nationwide, regardless of brand or boat ownership, as anyone can join by downloading the MasterCraft Connect app and logging their time.

“We’ve always believed the best days on the water are the ones shared with family and friends, and this campaign gives those moments even greater purpose,” said Krista Schipner, VP of Marketing at MasterCraft, in a news release. “Surf to Save Lives continues to grow because the boating community shows up in a meaningful way, and we’re proud to keep building on that momentum in year four and support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

Driving Support for Surf to Save Lives

Returning in support of the campaign, former professional wakeboarder and childhood cancer survivor, Alexa Score, continues to champion Surf to Save Lives.

“Surf to Save Lives is incredibly close to my heart, and getting to support a cause like St. Jude alongside MasterCraft means so much to me,” said Score in the release. “This April, I had the opportunity to visit St. Jude and see firsthand the incredible work they’re doing for children and their families, and it’s truly inspiring. To witness that level of care and hope up close, and then know I’m part of a brand that’s actively supporting that mission, is really special. It makes every minute on the water part of something much bigger.”

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is proud to partner with MasterCraft and the generous boating community Surf to Save Lives to benefit St. Jude families,” added Lyles Eddins, Senior VP of Relational Advancement for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “This family-friendly opportunity to support St. Jude helps give children facing cancer a chance to live their best life and enjoy the moments that matter most.”

Those without access to a boat can still participate by texting SURF to 626262.