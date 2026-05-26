Tigé Boats Names Jake Pelot Brand Experience Manager and Pro Team Lead

Wakeboard and wakesurf boat manufacturer Tigé Boats, Inc. has promoted professional wakeboarder Jake Pelot to Brand Experience Manager, where he will lead the company’s pro rider and ambassador program while continuing to serve as one of Tigé’s most recognized athletes.

“Jake doesn’t just ride for Tigé — he is Tigé on the water,” said Charlie Pigeon, CEO and founder of Tigé Boats, in a news release. “Over the past five years, he’s pushed the sport of wakeboarding, built dealer relationships on trust, and produced content that genuinely moves our brand forward as we continue to set the standard for the best wake boats and wakesurf boats on the water. That’s exactly what we’re now asking him to instill across our entire pro rider program.”

Since being named Rookie of the Year in 2017, Pelot has built one of the strongest competitive resumes in wakeboarding, according to the company, including a 1st Place finish at the 2021 PanAm Wakeboard Championships and consistent Top 10 standings on both the WWA World Rankings and the Pro Wakeboard Tour.

“Getting to spend so much time on the water and with the team at Tigé over the last 5 years has been a great journey,” said Pelot in the release. “As the boats, team, and brand continue to evolve, I’m excited to continue on the athlete path with Tigé while helping to develop the current and future watersports team behind the brand.”

As Brand Experience Manager, Pelot will lead and develop Tigé’s pro rider and ambassador roster while mentoring the next generation of athletes entering the program, according to the company.