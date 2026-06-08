Sealegs Names LC8 Marine as Sales Representative for U.S. East Coast

Sealegs International has appointed LC8 Marine as its authorized sales representative for the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, with Scott Dyer and the LC8 Marine team now supporting customers across the East Coast.

Jack Ewen, Global Sales Director at Sealegs International, welcomed the appointment, saying in a news release, “Scott Dyer and the LC8 team bring exactly the right combination of marine industry expertise, coastal market knowledge, and genuine passion for the Sealegs product. I have no doubt they’ll do an outstanding job representing the brand across the Eastern Seaboard.

For our East Coast customers, this appointment means having a dedicated local team to guide them through the range, arrange demonstrations, and support them throughout the purchase process. We’re incredibly proud to have LC8 Marine representing Sealegs in this market.”

Scott Dyer of LC8 Marine added, “We’re incredibly excited to represent Sealegs as the authorized sales contact for the Eastern Seaboard. What really stands out to us is the quality behind the product. These boats are exceptionally well engineered, thoughtfully designed, and built for real-world coastal conditions.”