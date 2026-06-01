Harbor Island West Marina Begins $70 Million Bayfront Project

Harbor Island West Marina held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the official start of construction of its $70 million redevelopment project, which will enhance the bayfront experience for recreational boaters, marine businesses and the greater San Diego community.

Development leaders, Port of San Diego officials and project partners gathered at Harbor Island West Marina to commemorate the large-scale revitalization project, according to the company.

“This is an exciting step forward in San Diego Bay’s continued transformation,” said Eric Leslie, CEO of Beauchamp Leslie Development & Management, in a news release. “Alongside our community partners, we’re focused on creating an anchor waterfront destination that will allow boaters and the public to experience the bay with improved access and more comfortable, modern amenities.”

“Today’s groundbreaking represents an investment in the future of San Diego Bay and our shared waterfront,” added Chair Ann Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “The Harbor Island West Marina revitalization modernizes important infrastructure while creating new opportunities for residents and visitors to connect with the bay through expanded public access and waterfront experiences. Projects like this help ensure our waterfront remains welcoming and accessible for generations to come.”

Project Details

The project, spanning 3.8 acres of land and 22 acres of water, will include enhanced land- and water-side amenities along with new publicly accessible spaces designed to strengthen connections to the San Diego waterfront, according to the company. When completed, the updated Harbor Island West Marina will feature: