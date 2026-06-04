TowBoatUS Detroit Assumes New Ownership Along Detroit River  

TowBoatU.S. Detroit, the recipient of the 2025 Smooth Sailing award and an around-the-clock on-water towing assistance provider has just announced new ownership. Led and managed by Rob Molnar, he also owns and operates neighboring Gibraltar Boat Yard, a full-service marina providing dockage for small and large vessels.

TowBoatUS Detroit will homeport five rapid red response vessels at the Gibraltar Boat Yard, according to the company, which will be crewed by a number of U.S. Coast Guard licensed captains. In addition to providing on-water towing assistance, the port will also provide recreational boaters with battery jumps, soft ungroundings and fuel delivery. Separate from routine on-water assistance, the port also offers salvage and other services.

“This expansion of service and technological modernization is our investment in the boating communities of the Detroit River,” said owner of TowBoatUS Detroit, Rob Molnar, in a news release. “Our modernized approach enables TowBoatUS Detroit to service personal watercraft across the entire continuum of support while utilizing technology to advance our focus on safe solutions. We now have a unique ability to employ cutting-edge technology, create comprehensive solutions, and keep costs down for all customers.”

Much like an auto club for recreational boat owners, Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) offers on-water towing memberships for $130/year for freshwater. In addition to a BoatUS Towing Membership, members also receive more than 25 valuable BoatUS benefits including a subscription to award-winning BoatUS Magazine, free DSC-VHF radio registration and more.

To request on-water assistance, boaters can call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain, call TowBoatUS Detroit directly at 734-675-0710, or hail on VHF radio Ch. 16.