Marine Industry Sees a Decline in Sales in March 2026

According to a recent report from Statistical Surveys, the marine industry recorded a -7.27% year-over-year in March 2026. This follows a similar trend of -5.28% in March 2025.

While these numbers may not be pleasing to the eyes, this data shows that overall sales activity remains relatively consistent with the prior year’s trend.

Marine Industry Category Performance

The Statistical Surveys report also found that outperforming the marine market are aluminum fishing boats between 16-24 feet (+1.40%), saltwater outboards between 13-55 feet (-1.82%), aluminum fishing boats between 8-24 feet (-2.31%) and ski wakes (-2.44%).

Performing in line with the current market trends is the bass category, which saw a -6.46% decline. Underperforming in the market, according to the report, are PWCs (-9.02%), Pontoons (-10.27%) and aluminum fishing boats between 8-15 feet (-21.94%).

Where Demand is Rising and Falling

While overall sales declined, the Statistical Surveys report found that certain markets are notably outperforming the national average, presenting opportunities for dealers. At the same time, other regions are experiencing sharper declines, highlighting potential challenges to watch.

Below are some of the strongest and most-declining markets based on March 2026 data.

Top Growth Markets: March 2026

Cumberland, MD → +500.00% Greenville-Greenwood, MS → +400.00% Las Cruces, NM → +400.00% Laurel, MS → +300.00% Hattiesburg, MS → +266.67%

Declining Markets: March 2026