Sure-Seal Connections Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Mouser Electronics

Krystina SkiboJune 9, 2026
Sure-Seal Connections logo
Sure-Seal Connections logo.

Sealed electrical connectors manufacturer Sure-Seal Connections just entered into a new distribution partnership with Mouser Electronics, Inc., a global authorized distributor of electronic components. Through this partnership, Mouser will expand access to Sure-Seal’s connector technology for engineers and buyers worldwide across industries, including agriculture, construction, mining, marine and other industrial sectors.

“This partnership with Mouser allows Sure-Seal to connect with a global audience of design engineers and innovators at the earliest stages of product development,” said Rob Venango, Director at Sure-Seal Connections, in a news release. “Mouser’s strong digital platform and focus on new product introductions make them an ideal partner to showcase Sure-Seal’s rugged, high-performance sealed connector solutions.”

This partnership strengthens customer access to Sure-Seal’s rugged interconnect portfolio by leveraging Mouser’s global reach and advanced e-commerce platform, according to the company.

Krystina SkiboJune 9, 2026

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