Boating BC Launches VIBS’ Fall Marina Show and Sale

Boaters and marine enthusiasts will have a new reason to hit the docks this September as Boating BC launches a new in-water show at the Marina at Hampton Cove in Delta. Boating BC, owners and hosts of the Vancouver International Boat Show (VIBS), is announcing VIBS’ Fall Marina Show & Sale which will provide consumers with an opportunity to view these boats in their natural setting and get in on end of season specials.

The event will run from September 18–20 and will feature more than 200 boats, according to the company, including personal watercraft, versatile fishing and sport boats, recreational cruisers, yachts and more. The show will also introduce over 2,500 feet of new dock space, with select models available for on-water demonstrations.

“This new in-water show is an exciting addition to British Columbia’s boating calendar,” said Bruce Hayne, Executive Director of Boating BC Association, in a news release. “It gives consumers a unique opportunity to experience a wide range of boats in their natural environment while connecting directly with industry experts. With end-of-season sales in full swing, it’s also a great opportunity for buyers to find value as they plan for next season.”

The Marina at Hampton Cove, located at 5519 Admiral Way in Ladner, offers convenient access via Highway 99, Highway 17 and the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, according to the company, making it easily accessible for attendees from Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island. There will also be 200 free underground parking stalls.

Show Hours:

Friday, September 18: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 20: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Single-Day Tickets:

Adults: $15

$15 Seniors: $12

$12 Children under 16: Free

Full weekend pass: