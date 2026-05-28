Monterey Boats Launches The World Behind Elite Video Series

Monterey Boats just launched an all-new video series, “The World Behind Elite,” offering a behind-the-scenes look at the process, people and craftsmanship behind its Elite Series.

This new series shows how products are designed, built and the team behind it that makes it all happen.

Family-owned and operated for over 40 years by its original founding brothers co-Chairman Charles and Jeff Marshall, the Elite Series was introduced two years ago, according to the company.

Episode One sets the tone for the series, taking viewers inside Monterey’s facility and into the build process—from lamination and structural work to design and real-world performance. At its core, the video focuses on the people behind the product and the level of detail that defines each build, according to the company.

Future episodes will continue to build on the Elite story—taking a deeper look at the design, build process, performance and the people behind it, while introducing what’s next for the platform. Episode One of “The World Behind Elite” is now available on Monterey’s website and YouTube channel, according to the company.