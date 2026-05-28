Two New TowBoatUS Ports Launched in Maine

Capt. Parker Poole is growing his footprint in Maine with the opening of two new on-water towing assistance ports, TowBoatUS Harpswell and TowBoatUS Portland. Capt. Poole will now provide expanded on-water towing assistance, fuel delivery, jump-starts and soft ungroundings to recreational boaters and the more than 4,000 BoatUS members who reside in the state of Maine.

Born and raised in Falmouth, Poole’s passion for boating began at a young age. He spent most of his childhood fishing, sailing and working alongside his family, according to the organization, who owned and operate a successful marine construction business. With deep roots in the industry, Parker went on to launch an independent vessel towing and salvage company 10 years ago and has now expanded his operations to include two TowBoatUS ports in Casco Bay with one in Harpswell and the other at their existing location in downtown Portland.

Across both ports, six towing response vessels from 17-44’ crewed by Coast Guard-licensed captains will be ready to respond to requests for assistance, according to the company. The fleet is equipped to perform on-water services near shore, offshore and on lakes, with a mix of vessels equipped with various towing capabilities to support vessels large and small.

“Boating is part of Maine’s way of life, and Casco Bay sees incredible activity throughout the season. These new TowBoatUS ports allow us to better support that community with dependable on‑water assistance when it matters most,” said Poole in a news release.

Much like an auto club for recreational boat owners, Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) offers saltwater towing memberships for $215/year. In addition to a BoatUS Towing Membership, members receive more than 25 valuable BoatUS benefits including a subscription to award-winning BoatUS Magazine, free DSC-VHF radio registration and more.

To request on-water assistance, boaters can call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain, call the ports directly at (207) 352-9000, or hail on VHF radio Ch. 16.