TowBoatUS Now Assisting Boaters On Minnesota’s Leech Lake 

TowBoatUS Leech Lake has just opened as Minnesota’s boating season gets underway. The new port location will provide services such as on-the-water towing, jump starts and fuel delivery to recreational boaters and anglers. Additionally, they are equipped to provide salvage and recovery services.

The port’s owners, husband-wife duo Doug and Melanie Nelson, also own and operate TowBoatUS Lake of the Woods, according to the company, which are part of North America’s largest on-water towing fleet of more than 300-plus on-water towing port locations nationwide.

TowBoatUS Leech Lake runs a 26-foot Twin Vee center-console power catamaran, fully equipped Tow Boat, according to the company, along with a 21-foot center-console angler that offers flexibility for use on nearby lakes.

“Leech Lake is a popular boating and fishing destination, and we take pride in serving our northern Minnesota community with fast response times and professional service so they can enjoy their time on the lake with confidence,” said Master USCG Captain Doug Nelson in a news release. “Safety is a priority to us, and we’re committed to ensuring boaters have reliable assistance on the water when they need it most,” added Melanie Nelson.

Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) offers on-water towing memberships for $130/year for freshwater, according to the company. In addition to a BoatUS Towing Membership, members also receive more than 25 valuable BoatUS benefits including a subscription to award-winning BoatUS Magazine, free DSC-VHF radio registration and more. Interested boaters are also encouraged to visit TowBoatUS Leech Lake’s office at 1107 Minnesota Ave West, Walker, Minnesota, to learn more about memberships and pricing.

To request on-water assistance, boaters can call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain, call TowBoatUS Leech Lake directly at 218-434-0005 or hail on VHF radio Ch.16.