Yamaha Rightwaters Marks 7 Years of Conservation Leadership

Yamaha Rightwaters marked its seventh anniversary on Monday, June 8, World Oceans Day 2026.

Launched in 2019, Yamaha Rightwaters continues to support programs that make significant progress in keeping waterways clean and promoting sustainability for generations to come. Several key metrics over the course of the last 12 months include:

More than 264.2 tons of debris removed from U.S. lakes, rivers and coastal waters through collaborations with clean up organizations including Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful ® , Keep the Golden Isles Beautiful, the Conch Republic Marine Army and the Chattahoochee River Keeper

, Keep the Golden Isles Beautiful, the Conch Republic Marine Army and the Chattahoochee River Keeper More than 155 million oysters successfully re-established in critical marine environments across the U.S. through support for the Billion Oyster Project ® , the UGA Marine Extension Program, Mobile Baykeeper, Georgia Southern University

, the UGA Marine Extension Program, Mobile Baykeeper, Georgia Southern University 31,752 students engaged in research and restoration through support for organizations and programs including the International Gamefish Association’s “Passports to Fishing,” the Chattahoochee River Keeper’s floating classroom, Wildlife Forever®, Bonefish and Tarpon Trust ® , The University of Georgia ® , The Georgia Institute of Technology ® , and Georgia Southern University

, The University of Georgia , The Georgia Institute of Technology , and Georgia Southern University 20,512 invasive lionfish removed during the Emerald Coast Open 2026

224,000 acres of coastal land restored through relationships with organizations including Ducks Unlimited®, Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, Mobile Baykeeper and Bonefish and Tarpon Trust®

“Yamaha Rightwaters reflects our long-term commitment to protecting the waters that make boating and fishing possible,” said Joshua Grier, Sustainability Program Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, in a news release. “From habitat restoration to recycling initiatives and conservation partnerships, every effort is designed to preserve marine environments for future generations. Healthy waterways are critical not only to the ecosystems themselves, but to the future of recreational boating and fishing.”

Scientific Research and Marine Education

Yamaha Rightwaters agreed to support The University of Georgia’s (UGA) Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant fleet, according to the company, which works to improve the environmental, social and economic health of the Georgia coast through research, education and extension, over a 5-year period. Yamaha Rightwaters provided three Yamaha 150-horsepower outboards in 2025 and will continue to provide outboard power for vessels in 2026 and 2027 with one Yamaha 90-horsepower outboard, one 115-horsepower outboard, one 150-horsepower outboard and one 200-horsepower outboard, to help support the responsible use of Georgia’s coastal resources.

In addition, Yamaha Rightwaters joined forces with Davidson College to sponsor a student-led sustainable marine project focused on repowering and redesigning a pontoon vessel with a Torqeedo Cruise 6.0 R electric outboard motor, according to the company. The project aimed to convert a gas-powered pontoon into a fully solar-powered vessel with minimal environment impact.

Yamaha Rightwaters also expanded its sponsorship with Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI) through a renewed three-year agreement, according to the company, which provides HSWRI with two new outboards that will help the organization fulfill research and marine mammal rescue work in Florida and California. A Yamaha 115-horsepower outboard will power the primary response vessel for HSWRI’s Marine Mammal Stranding Team, and a 50-horsepower Yamaha outboard will power the HSWRI skiff that services offshore white seabass net pens. Yamaha Rightwaters became the official outboard of HSWRI in June of 2023.

Habitat Restoration, Marine Conservation & Community Engagement

In the spring of 2026, Yamaha Rightwaters and Georgia Southern University released new findings from a collaborative coastal conservation project, demonstrating restored oyster reefs can significantly enhance salt marsh growth and shoreline stability along the Georgia coast, according to the company.

Results recently published in the journal Diversity showed all restored sites experienced consistent marsh growth, outperforming nearby unrestored control sites despite varying environmental conditions.

In 2025, Yamaha Rightwaters entered a five-year agreement with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper to strengthen water quality advocacy in Tampa Bay, according to the company. Through this collaboration, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper received a 115-horsepower outboard to repower its work vessel, enhancing its environmental initiatives.

Finally, Yamaha Rightwaters joined forces with Mobile Baykeeper to help protect and restore the Coastal Alabama Watershed, according to the company. Mobile Baykeeper, a nonprofit organization, works to improve water quality and reduce pollution in the bay through marine research and habitat restoration. To advance these efforts, Yamaha Rightwaters provided one 30-horsepower tiller outboard and two 150-horsepower outboards, which will support two primary initiatives: revitalizing oyster populations to lower chemical levels and prevent coastal erosion, and restoring seagrass beds to support increased biodiversity, sediment stabilization and nutrient filtration.