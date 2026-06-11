Flamingo Marine Enters Next Phase of Growth

Flamingo Marine recently entered series production with the shipment of its first customer ROVE 245 pontoon boats, marking a transition from product development to scaled manufacturing and delivery.

The milestone follows a successful national boat show season throughout Q1, according to the manufacturer, where Flamingo and its founding dealer network introduced the ROVE platform to customers across the United States.

Alongside the production launch, Flamingo announced an expanded leadership structure designed to support long-term growth, operational scale and dealer success, according to the manufacturer. Adam McCall has been appointed Chairman and CEO. Co-founders Brian Davis and Eric Davis will transition into leadership roles focusing on Sales, Marketing & Service and Design & Engineering, respectively. Richard Haveman joins Flamingo as VP of Operations, leading manufacturing operations and production scaling initiatives.

New Leadership for Flamingo Marine

McCall brings extensive experience across marine design and manufacturing, retail operations and dealer development, according to the manufacturer.

“Pontoon customers have been seeking a disruptive product, where there is just as much pride in pulling up to the sandbar as there is in thoughtful design and performance,” said McCall in a news release. “Our dealers have been seeking a pontoon boat company that builds products customers truly fall in love with, while making every step, from ordering to inventorying much more seamless. That’s the standard we’re building at Flamingo.”

“My father, brother, and I started Flamingo because we believed pontoon buyers deserved something fundamentally better,” added Brian Davis. “Not simply another boat with more features, but a product intentionally designed around how people spend their time on the water together. What is most exciting about Flamingo is the ability to build teams and partnerships, while disrupting what everyone else thought was good enough. The pontoon segment is so rewarding because it brings our customers’ families together on the water. That’s what we’re building Flamingo around.”

“We designed the Wings before we designed the hull,” added Eric Davis. “That tells you everything about how we think. Every decision started with the same question: what creates a truly exceptional day on the water? From the way the boat moves through the water, to how sound is experienced equally from every seat, to spaces that transform throughout the day, everything is engineered to maximize the quality of time people spend together.”

A New Approach to Pontoon Manufacturing

Flamingo’s newly built 233,000-square-foot Wisconsin facility incorporates robotic welding systems, digitally controlled manufacturing workflows, unibody-inspired structural construction methods and production-line engineering optimized to reduce complexity, improve consistency and minimize room for variation, according to the manufacturer.

According to leadership, the new facility was built to provide a more refined manufacturing system capable of delivering repeatable precision, shorter lead times, improved fit-and-finish consistency, and a better ownership experience for customers and dealers alike.