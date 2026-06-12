BRIG USA Partners with Power Boats and Tenders

BRIG USA recently announced a new dealer partnership with Power Boats and Tenders, further expanding the brand’s presence in South Florida.

Located in Stuart, Florida, Power Boats and Tenders will offer the complete BRIG USA model range, according to the company, including the Eagle, Navigator and Falcon series.

“South Florida is one of the most influential boating markets in the world, and having the right partner in that region is critical,” said Tim McNulty, Vice President of Sales for BRIG USA, in a news release. “Power Boats and Tenders has built a reputation for professionalism, expertise, and customer care that aligns perfectly with the BRIG brand. We are proud to welcome them to our dealer network and excited to make our complete lineup of premium rigid inflatable boats more accessible to boaters throughout the region.”