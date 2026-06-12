TowBoatUS Debuts in St. Marys River, Michigan

St. Marys River, a premier fishing destination on the U.S.-Canadian border with Ontario, now has professional on-water assistance available for boaters and anglers with the opening of TowBoatUS St. Marys River. Owned and operated by U.S. Coast Guard-licensed Capt. Kris Mills, this port is located on the 74-mile international waterway connecting Lake Superior to Lake Huron.

“Boating is supposed to be a great experience, and I care about helping boaters on the river when they happen to run into the unfortunate experience of breaking down or needing help while out on the water, said Mills in a news release. “I love being able to help put customers at ease when I show up and want them to return to land safely without their boat damaged.”

TowBoatUS St. Marys River operates a 21-foot Slickcraft boat in Barbeau, Michigan, according to the organization. The new port is part of the nation’s largest towing fleet, which has more than 330 TowBoatUS locations and more than 630 red response vessels that provide 24/7 on-water towing, soft ungrounding, battery jump and fuel drop-off services to recreational boaters.

Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) offers on-water towing memberships for $130/year for freshwater and $215/year for saltwater. In addition to a BoatUS Towing Membership, members also receive more than 25 valuable BoatUS benefits including a subscription to award-winning BoatUS Magazine, free DSC-VHF radio registration and more.

To request on-water assistance, boaters can call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain, call TowBoatUS St. Marys River directly at (616) 914-8627 or hail on VHF radio Ch.16.