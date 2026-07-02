America’s Boating Club Urges Safety and Sobriety on the Water This Fourth of July

As boaters take to the water this holiday weekend to celebrate Independence Day, America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons reminds the boating community to prioritize safety and responsibility.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents. According to the U.S. Coast Guard latest Recreational Boating Statistics, it was listed as the leading factor in 20% of all boating fatalities.

The July 4th weekend—when the hot weather and festivities often involve water activities and alcohol—presents heightened risks for boat operators and passengers alike. To combat this, law enforcement agencies around the country will be participating in Operation Dry Water (July 3–5), a targeted campaign to crack down on boating under the influence (BUI) and ensure safer waterways for everyone.

“Alcohol use while operating a boat can ruin a great day on the water. It can impair judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time, putting everyone at risk,” said Mike Wiedel, Chief Commander of America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons. “Vessel operation is more than steering the ship; it’s about keeping your crew safe on the water. The best memories are made when everyone gets home safely.”

Drink Responsibly on Fourth of July

The best thing any boater can do to mitigate the dangers of BUI is to reserve alcohol consumption for when you are safely back on land.

As part of America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons’ core mission to promote recreational boating safety, local chapters around the country help bolster and support safe boating campaigns like Operation Dry Water and Sea Tow Foundation’s Sober Skipper program in their communities.

America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons also offers educational videos and resources on boating under the influence. You can find them at America’s Boating Channel.

In addition to abstaining from alcohol and drugs, boaters can participate in other safe boating behaviors while on the water. Boaters should always wear a life jacket and take a basic boating skills class. America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons offers a wide range of safe boating classes online and in-person through our chapters.

To find a class near you or to learn more about safe boating practices, visit americasboatingclub.org.