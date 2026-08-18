Tarpon Point Marina Unveils New Expansion

The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village has completed the expansion of Tarpon Point Marina, marking an exciting new chapter for the Florida marina. The newly completed dock additions increase capacity for visiting boaters while enhancing access to the vibrant dining, shopping and lifestyle experiences that define the Tarpon Point community.

Located directly adjacent to The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village, Tarpon Point Marina now offers 265 slips accommodating vessels up to 85 feet, the marine notes, with special accommodations available for yachts up to 120 feet, including 46 newly constructed slips and dock extensions. Situated within a protected deep-water basin featuring depths of 8 to 12 feet, the marina provides boaters with easy Gulf access alongside the amenities of a full-service, five-star marina.

“This expansion strengthens Tarpon Point’s position as a premier destination along Florida’s Gulf Coast,” said Stephanie St. Romain, General Manager of Tarpon Point Marina, in a news release. “Whether guests are arriving by land or by water, we are creating more opportunities than ever to experience everything this remarkable waterfront community has to offer.”

Tarpon Point Marina Enhances Customer Experiences

The marina’s enhancements further complement the experience offered by The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village, where visitors enjoy a unique blend of resort accommodations, waterfront wellness, dining, recreation and marina-front living, according to the marina. Together, the resort and marina create an immersive coastal destination where guests can arrive by boat, explore the marina district and experience the relaxed rhythm of Southwest Florida waterfront life.

“At The Westin Cape Coral, we believe some of life’s best moments happen on the water,” said Robert “Bobby” Nokley, General Manager of The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village, in the release. “The expansion of Tarpon Point Marina strengthens the connection between our resort and the vibrant waterfront community that surrounds it. Whether guests arrive by car or by boat, they can experience the unique blend of relaxation, recreation, dining, and waterfront well-being that makes this destination unlike anywhere else on Florida’s Gulf Coast.”

For day visitors, Tarpon Point Marina offers convenient access to the destination’s restaurants, boutiques and waterfront gathering spaces, according to the marina, including The Nauti Mermaid Dockside Bar & Grill, one of Cape Coral’s favorite spots for casual waterfront dining and sunset views. Boaters can also take advantage of 570 feet of complimentary side-tie docking for up to two hours while visiting the marina’s restaurants, shops, and waterfront businesses.

In conjunction with the marina expansion, The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village is also highlighting its recently launched Dock & Stay Package, designed for boaters seeking an effortless overnight waterfront getaway.

The package allows guests to combine premium condo-style accommodations with marina access by booking a guest room and securing a boat slip as part of their stay, according to the marina. Whether arriving from neighboring coastal communities or embarking on a longer Gulf Coast adventure, the program provides a seamless way to enjoy a resort vacation without leaving the water behind. With easy access to the resort’s waterfront amenities, dining experiences, and the vibrant Tarpon Point Marina district, Dock & Stay creates a uniquely Southwest Florida experience for boating enthusiasts.