America’s Boating Channel Releases New Video on Electronic Locator Beacons

Krystina SkiboAugust 19, 2026
electronic locator beacons

America’s Boating Channel®, the boating safety video service of America’s Boating Club® | United States Power Squadrons®, has released a new educational video explaining electronic locator beacons and how these important safety devices can help boaters summon assistance and improve their chances of being located during an emergency.

Electronic locator beacons, including emergency position-indicating radio beacons (EPIRBs) and personal locator beacons (PLBs), use satellite technology to transmit an emergency signal and location information to search-and-rescue authorities, as described by the organization. The devices can be particularly valuable when a boater is operating offshore or in areas where cellular phone coverage is limited or unavailable.

The new video provides an overview of how electronic locator beacons work, the differences between common types of beacons and considerations for selecting and using these devices, according to the organization. It also emphasizes the importance of registering applicable beacons and understanding how to activate them in an emergency.

“An electronic locator beacon can be a critical link between a boater in distress and search-and-rescue personnel,” said America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons Chief Commander Mike Wiedel in a news release. “Knowing what these devices do, how they work and when to use them can help boaters be better prepared for an emergency on the water.”

The new “Electronic Locator Beacons” video is available through America’s Boating Channel and can be shared by boating organizations, instructors, marinas and other groups to promote boating safety. It’s also free to view at America’s Boating Channel YouTube Channel or on the free on-demand app on Roku or FireTV.

Krystina SkiboAugust 19, 2026

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