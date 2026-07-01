NextBoat Partners with MarineMax for National AI Platform Rollout

AI-powered marine technology company NextBoat Inc. has just partnered with MarineMax, Inc. for a massive technology debut. Under the agreement, MarineMax will become the first enterprise dealer group to adopt the NextBoat AI platform as its preferred wholesale partner, routing a share of the trade-in and pre-owned inventory it liquidates through the platform where that inventory is evaluated, marketed and sold into NextBoat’s nationwide network of wholesale buyers.

MarineMax is expected to drive increased volume across the NextBoat AI platform, which NextBoat believes will accelerate the growth of its marketplace, data and financing businesses.

NextBoat Modernizes Wholesale and Trade-In Processes

For decades, the wholesale and trade-in process has relied on fragmented buyer networks, manual pricing, phone calls and individual relationships. NextBoat AI was built to modernize that process through artificial intelligence, real-time transaction data and a unified digital marketplace that enables dealers to move inventory faster, improve pricing transparency and increase operational efficiency.

The NextBoat AI Platform delivers:

AI-powered vessel valuations supported by real transaction data

Rapid wholesale bidding and nationwide buyer access

Real-time transaction management and deal tracking

Automated workflow and communication tools

Analytics designed to improve inventory decisions and speed conversion to cash

Integrated financing and marine insurance opportunities

Inclusive of the partnership, NextBoat will leverage Newcoast, MarineMax’s finance and insurance arm, to provide financing and insurance solutions across transactions originating on the platform, according to the news release. As transaction volume increases, each financed and insured vessel has the potential to generate recurring insurance renewal revenue and additional financing income.