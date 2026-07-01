WakeFest 2026 Returns July 17-18

WakeFest is once again bringing together beginners, seasoned amateurs and top professionals for their annual wakeboarding festival. Slated for July 17-18, 2026, this year’s event will take place at Center Hill Lake in Smithville, TN.

KICKER Marine Audio is also returning again as the official sponsor of the Women’s Pro Division. Joining long-time event host TNT Watersports along with partners Pates Ford Marina and FishLipz for its 21st year, KICKER will be onsite to welcome top wake athletes and thousands of spectators for Tennessee’s premier wakeboarding event.

“WakeFest is a family-fun event designed to get our customers excited about wakeboarding,” said Luke Tantrum, TNT Watersports owner and host of the popular, annual grassroots competition, in a news release. “We appreciate having great sponsors like KICKER aboard to help us promote the fun and excitement of the wake lifestyle. Top quality audio is a huge part of the towboat experience and WakeFest will be a perfect venue to showcase premium KICKER product.”

Supporting WakeFest’s Women’s Pro Division

In addition to its contribution of cash prizes for the elite women’s event and as part of its sponsorship promotion, KICKER Marine Audio has partnered with professional wakeboarder and KICKER ambassador Guenther Oka to showcase his personal AXIS T250 throughout WakeFest weekend, according to the news release. Outfitted with a custom KICKER M-Class Performance Wake System, the boat will serve as one of the primary towboats supporting event activities including the Women’s Pro Division.

Oka’s audio system features two pairs of KMTC 11” tower cans, KXML amplifiers, KMC5 head unit, two MWE 12” subwoofers, two pairs of 8” coaxial speakers and 8” components, according to the news release, along with a signature KICKER Marine Audio graphics package designed to maximize visibility both on the water and throughout the weekend’s activities.

“WakeFest is a staple of the wakeboarding community, and we’re proud to return to sponsor the Women’s Pro Division,” said KICKER National Brand Manager Jeremy Bale in the news reease. “WakeFest is a high-energy event showcasing extreme performance — the perfect environment for KICKER Marine Audio products. Having Guenther covering the event onsite through his social channels and showcasing his AXIS T250 on the water throughout the weekend creates a unique opportunity to demo KICKER Marine Audio in the wake environment, while supporting one of the most respected events in the industry. We look forward to being onsite with Guenther, engaging with attendees and extending exposure for the KICKER brand within the wake market.”

In addition to the Pro, Semi-Pro and amateur wakeboarding competition, the WakeFest features a mix of live music, food, shoreline parties at FishLipz and plenty of family-friendly festivities throughout the weekend. In addition to TNT Watersports, Pates Ford Marina, FishLipz and KICKER, event sponsors also include AXIS Wake and Malibu Boats, Hyperlite, Brian’s Motorsports, Checkers and Tootsies.