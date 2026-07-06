June 2026 – Top 10 Stories Revealed

June’s top story comes from the June 2026 issue of Boating Industry. Now in its 11th year, Women Making Waves is Boating Industry’s effort to recognize the multitude of women in the industry who make incredibly valuable contributions to the marine sector, propelling its growth and leading their organizations and peers into the future. Featuring 30 powerful women, this year’s honorees have given everything they have and more to the marine industry and have accomplished so much, with a pledge to continue pushing the industry forward.

Other top stories for the month include MasterCraft’s new partnership with RealTruck on a cool new project for America’s 250th anniversary, Whisper Marine’s acquisition of Crownline Boats and the opening of TowBoatUS’s Sam Rayburn, Texas location to aid boaters on the reservoir.

Here are the top 10, most-read articles of the month from Boating Industry.