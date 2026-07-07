Sure-Seal Connections Partners with Brandel-Stephens and Co.

Krystina SkiboJuly 7, 2026
Sure-Seal Connections logo
Sure-Seal Connections logo.

Electrical connectors manufacturer Sure-Seal Connections is entering into a new manufacturer’s representative partnership with Brandel-Stephens & Co., expanding the company’s sales and customer support network to better serve customers throughout the Southeastern United States.

Brandel-Stephens & Co. has more than 50 years of experience representing leading manufacturers of electromechanical and interconnect solutions, according to the company. Their sales team works closely with OEMs, design engineers and distributors across a wide range of industries, making them a strong addition to the Sure-Seal representative network.

“At Sure-Seal, we like making things easy for our customers,” said Rob Venango, Director of Sure-Seal Connections, in a news release. “Whether it’s answering a technical question, helping choose the right connector, or getting products in customers’ hands faster, that’s what this partnership is all about. We’re thrilled to have Brandel-Stephens join the team and can’t wait to see what we accomplish together. “

Krystina SkiboJuly 7, 2026

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