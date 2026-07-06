Seattle Boat Company Adds Pursuit Boats to Premium Lineup

Krystina SkiboJuly 6, 2026
Seattle Boat Company's Newport dealership.
Seattle Boat Company's Newport dealership.

Beginning July 1, 2026, Seattle Boat Company is now representing the full Pursuit Boats lineup, expanding opportunities for Pacific Northwest boaters.

The addition of Pursuit complements Seattle Boat Company’s existing portfolio of Malibu and Cobalt boats, creating a more complete range of options for Pacific Northwest boaters across wake sports, luxury cruising, fishing, offshore adventures and family recreation on both fresh and saltwater.

“The Pacific Northwest offers an incredible variety of boating experiences,” said Elizabeth Bohling, Co-President, in a news release. “Adding Pursuit allows us to better serve customers who are exploring Puget Sound, fishing local waters, cruising the San Juan Islands, or simply looking for a premium saltwater platform that fits the way they enjoy time on the water.”

The first Pursuit models arriving in Seattle Boat Company inventory will be the Pursuit 325 Offshore and Pursuit 266 Dual Console, according to the company, with both expected to arrive in mid-July.

The Pursuit 325 Offshore brings together offshore capability, fishing functionality and premium accommodations designed for long days on the water, according to company notes. The Pursuit 266 Dual Console offers a versatile platform equally comfortable cruising with family, entertaining friends or spending the day fishing local waters.

Krystina SkiboJuly 6, 2026

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