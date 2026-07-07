New Educational Video Helps Boaters Make Safe Departure Decisions

Krystina SkiboJuly 7, 2026
boaters

America’s Boating Channel recently released a new educational video that aims to help recreational boaters confidently make critical go/no-go decisions before hitting the water.

Produced by the boating safety video service of America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons, the video explores the numerous factors that influence a safe departure decision, according to the organization, ranging from trip duration to rapidly changing weather forecasts.

The video highlights key questions boaters should ask themselves prior to getting underway, such as: 

  • Do you understand how the tide and current will interact during your trip?
  • Are the skills and experience of your passengers a good match for your planned route?

Additionally, it encourages boaters to implement a pre-departure checklist to ensure consistent, smart decision-making.

“Having a reliable system to make go/no-go decisions provides immense peace of mind when you’re out on the water,” said John O’Reilly, Executive Director of America’s Boating Channel, in a news release. “This video simplifies that process for boaters. Ultimately, sometimes the best decision you can make for yourself and your crew is to stay at the dock.”

The video is available for free viewing at America’s Boating Channel YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/@AmericasBoatingChannel/videos) or on the free on-demand app on Roku or FireTV.

Krystina SkiboJuly 7, 2026

Related Articles

IBEX

IBEX Hires Three New Team Members

July 7, 2026
Sure-Seal Connections logo

Sure-Seal Connections Partners with Brandel-Stephens and Co.

July 7, 2026
Seattle Boat Company's Newport dealership.

Seattle Boat Company Adds Pursuit Boats to Premium Lineup

July 6, 2026
world cat boats

World Cat Boats Adds Revis Yacht Sales to NC Dealer Network

July 6, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.