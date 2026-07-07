New Educational Video Helps Boaters Make Safe Departure Decisions

America’s Boating Channel recently released a new educational video that aims to help recreational boaters confidently make critical go/no-go decisions before hitting the water.

Produced by the boating safety video service of America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons, the video explores the numerous factors that influence a safe departure decision, according to the organization, ranging from trip duration to rapidly changing weather forecasts.

The video highlights key questions boaters should ask themselves prior to getting underway, such as:

Do you understand how the tide and current will interact during your trip?

Are the skills and experience of your passengers a good match for your planned route?

Additionally, it encourages boaters to implement a pre-departure checklist to ensure consistent, smart decision-making.

“Having a reliable system to make go/no-go decisions provides immense peace of mind when you’re out on the water,” said John O’Reilly, Executive Director of America’s Boating Channel, in a news release. “This video simplifies that process for boaters. Ultimately, sometimes the best decision you can make for yourself and your crew is to stay at the dock.”

The video is available for free viewing at America’s Boating Channel YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/@AmericasBoatingChannel/videos) or on the free on-demand app on Roku or FireTV.